AC Milan's Mario Balotelli reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Genoa at the Marassi stadium in Genoa, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

On-loan striker Mario Balotelli needs to prove his worth if he wants to stay at AC Milan, club CEO Adriano Galliani told Italian media at a sponsor's event on Thursday.

"He has an immense desire to stay here at the club. I hope he shows that with his performances," Galliani said of the Liverpool forward, who joined Milan on a season-long loan deal last August.

"...I told him that based on what he has shown until now, he doesn't deserve to stay."

The Italian player, who has scored only three goals in 17 games but was sidelined through injury for about three months late last year, still appears likely to be heading back to Liverpool after his loan spell ends in June.

"I told him to convince me that he should stay... as we want the best for him. He has promised me he will do that and I hope he does so," Galliani added.

Sixth-placed AC Milan face table-topping Juventus on Saturday. There are seven games remaining.

(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska and Silvia Recchimuzzi; Editing by John O'Brien)