SEOUL Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he had met Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to dispel perceptions that the two leaders were in disagreement about Spain's economic policy.

"It was also an opportunity to clarify our respective views and dispel any perception of non-alignment that might have been created in the last few days," Monti told reporters in Seoul while attending a nuclear security summit.

Monti added that he had renewed his "total confidence" in the way Spain is managing economic and budgetary policy to prevent the country from falling back into financial turmoil.

He did not elaborate but the remarks came a day after expressing his concern about rising bond yields in Spain.

Monti said at the weekend Spain had fallen behind in controlling its budget and it would not take much to reignite the euro zone debt crisis, and the risk of it spreading to Italy.

