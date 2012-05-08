Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti listens to a question during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen at Chigi Palace in Rome April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME How can Italy cut its mammoth public spending? How about slashing the salaries of politicians and making them all travel on public transport?

These are two common suggestions given by Italians on a website launched by Prime Minister Mario Monti last week to ask for tips on how to save 4.2 billion euros (3.4 billion pounds) before the end of the year.

More than 95,000 messages - one every two seconds on average - have already been sent to the government site www.governo.it , Monti's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the most common theme of complaints was the cost of Italian politics including the relatively high salaries of lawmakers, their generous pensions and other privileges such as the expensive "blue cars" they are driven around in.

"My suggestion is to make it mandatory for all civil servants to travel on public transport," wrote one unnamed citizen from the northern city of Mantua.

Public spending is an area of deep grievance among Italians, who have developed a deep distrust of their ruling class amid reports of chronic mismanagement and corruption scandals.

Other messages suggested how new technology could be used to speed up and simplify public administration and proposed reforms for urban waste management, Monti's office said.

One Treviso resident complained about wasteful practices in the national health service, such as "unused meals in the canteens that end up in the rubbish bin" and "heating that is always on, even in the summer".

The statement did not provide many specific examples of suggestions given. It said that about a sixth of the messages were identical, pointing to an organised campaign.

Monti launched a tough austerity programme at the end of last year including tax hikes and pension reform, and is looking to cut public spending in an attempt to delay a further increase in value-added tax.

A 10-strong team is sifting through the website messages and grouping them into categories which will then be presented to the government in a report in the coming days, Monti's office said.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Pravin Char)