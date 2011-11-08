MILAN Italy will face serious problems with a bond yield spread against Germany of 500 basis points, the head of Italy's employers' association Emma Marcegaglia said on Tuesday, urging politicians in the country to act.

"Italy has serious difficulties with a spread of 500 basis points. We can't go forward for a long time like this," Marcegaglia said in a speech at the Italian two-wheel show.

Italy has the third biggest economy in the euro zone and its debt worries are a huge threat in the wider crisis facing the continent's single currency.

Marcegaglia said if the problem was not resolved quickly it would mean a credit crunch.

"On the financial market that means our banking system finds it harder to operate. It's absolutely fundamental politicians do their job," she said.

The spread between 10-year Italian BTP bonds and German Bunds stood at 481 basis points on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Nigel Tutt)