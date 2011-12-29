ROME Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday said Italians should be "relieved" that the spread between the German and Italian 10-year benchmark bonds narrowed from a peak in November even as the European Central Bank decreased its buying on the secondary market.

Monti said that bond auctions held on Wednesday and Thursday were positive, but that market volatility would continue.

"Auctions held yesterday and today went rather well, but the financial turbulence absolutely isn't over," Monti said during a traditional end-year press conference. To calm markets further, "most of the work needs to be done in Europe," he said.

