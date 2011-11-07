MILAN Italy's blue-chip index trimmed gains on Monday, after the ANSA news agency quoted Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as saying he did not intend to resign.

By 12:07 p.m. British time, the FTSE MIB was still up 1.9 percent after rising as much as 3 percent on the prospect of an imminent resignation of Berlusconi, fanned by reports from journalists close to the centre-right leader.

On the bond market, the Italian 10-year bond yield spread over German Bunds, reflecting the risk premium investors place on Italy, widened to over 482 basis points, after the rumour prompted it to tighten to 473 bps.

The spread hit a record 491 basis points earlier on Monday morning.

