ROME Italy's biggest union, the CGIL, is likely to call an eight-hour strike against Prime Minister Mario Monti's labour reform proposal that would ease firing by eliminating a 1970 labour rule, a union official said.

The governing committee of the CGIL union, which has six million members, is meeting and will vote on whether to approve the strike proposal, the official said.

The proposal is for an 8-hour strike to coincide with protest marches in several regions, plus an additional 8 hours of strikes to allow for meetings between union members at their workplace, according to a tweet from the CGIL.

