BAKU The cost of the Southern Gas Corridor project to take Caspian region natural gas to Europe will be no more than $40 billion (32 billion pounds), Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Thursday.

Aliyev was speaking at a news conference in Baku attended by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. The cost of the Southern Gas Corridor project was previously given as $45 billion.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)