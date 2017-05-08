MILAN Italy's debt with the European Central Bank slightly edged down in April after hitting a record high the previous month, as capitals flew out of the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Italy's net debt to the ECB's Target 2 payment system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, fell to 411.6 billion euros (£347 billion) in April from 419.8 billion euros in March.

Italy's Target 2 position has worsened over the past year because foreigners have cut their holdings of the country's debt on the back of the ECB's bond buying programme and Italians have put a growing share of their savings into foreign assets, diversifying away from negative-yielding government bonds.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)