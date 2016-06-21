Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a meeting in Rome, Italy, in this file photo dated February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi - RTSGSTV

ROME Italian individuals and companies shifted billions of euros abroad last year to avoid paying taxes, the economy minister said on Tuesday, as the government considers re-introducing a tax amnesty to boost revenue.

Pier Carlo Padoan said authorities had documented 444 separate cases in which 30 billion euros ($33.7 billion) were moved out of Italy last year.

Of that, 21 billion euros came from Italian individuals and firms setting up false foreign residencies, looking to pay lower taxes in other countries, including offshore tax havens.

During the first five months of this year, another 220 cases of fake foreign residences and transfers abroad "in particular to areas known for the lack of transparency of their financial systems" were discovered, finance police said in a statement.

Italy has long battled to bring to light a huge underground economy fed by organised crime and systematic tax evasion. In January, Rome's Eurispes research institute estimated lost tax revenue reached 270 billion euros in 2015.

Padoan, speaking at a commemoration ceremony for the finance police, put a spotlight on the sums that continue to be shifted out of the country after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said last month that a "voluntary disclosure" tax amnesty scheme implemented last year might be adopted again to raise revenue.

Italy collected more than 4 billion euros for state coffers in 2015 from the programme, which encouraged individual tax avoiders -- not companies -- to declare funds held abroad by limiting sanctions and offering amnesty from criminal prosecution. They were required to pay back taxes.

Half of the sum collected last year helped cover spending in this year's budget, while other proceeds were used to postpone a scheduled increase in excise taxes.

Renzi has reduced taxes for low earners while promising to keep public finances under control. Italy aims to reduce its budget deficit to 2.3 percent of economic output this year, from 2.6 percent last year.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by John Stonestreet)