MILAN A new advertisement on Italian television calls tax evaders parasites and compares them to intestinal bugs, but the cash-strapped government will need much more than that to fight one of the most endemic plagues of its economy.

With Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi forced to ram through a 45.5 billion euro (39.8 billion pound) austerity budget to calm markets worried about Italy's debt pile, the government is once again promising to crack down on tax evasion worth 120 billion euros a year in hidden revenues -- or nearly three times the budget plan.

Yet despite some symbolic measures in the package -- such as making it mandatory to communicate to the tax authorities receipt of any payment in cash worth more than 2,500 euros -- critics are sceptical tax dodgers will ever be brought to book.

Anecdotal evidence illustrates the point. The tax office said on Tuesday that of 10 private beach establishments it searched around Rome over the weekend, it calculated average annual revenues of 86,000 euros compared to declared revenues of just 18,000 euros.

The union representing beach operators immediately complained. "You can't calculate revenues based on the number of parasols," said the labour group's Daniela Di Renzoni. "And if the waiters at the bar are so overwhelmed that they don't give out a receipt, you shouldn't jump the gun and call that tax evasion," she said.

CASH ABROAD

Contribuenti.it, a tax payers' association that seeks to promote fiscal compliance, says the number of Italians trying to open a bank account or safe deposit in Switzerland or Luxembourg -- where strict banking confidentiality rules apply -- had increased by seven percent since June.

"With the government starting to talk about austerity measures at the beginning of the summer, many people got worried and began taking their money abroad," Vittorio Carlomagno, the association chairman, told Reuters.

"What we are seeing is that, while before it was only the very rich who crossed the border to stash their cash away, now middle-class folk do it too. The threshold has gone down from 2 million euros to 500,000 euros," he said.

Commentators say a five percent "solidarity tax" contained in the deficit-cutting budget for incomes exceeding 90,000 euros would only target one percent of the population because most self-employed Italians, even the wealthy ones, declare far less.

According to 2009 data published by the Economy Ministry, half of Italy's tax payers do not declare more than 15,000 euros. Tax returns show lawyers earning on average 46,700 euros, and architects making just 29,500 euros a year.

"Where has the crackdown on tax evasion gone in this budget? It is true that in Italy that fight has continued for 20 years with few results, but this is not a good reason to stop," said an editorial in the left-leaning La Repubblica on Saturday.

Some economists say Italian governments only ever adopt token measures against tax evasion because it is so rife in the country they know it would be a vote loser.

Prison sentences for dodging taxes are unheard of, and Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has adopted a series of amnesties that go in the opposite direction of a crackdown.

The latest of those tax amnesties, in 2009, earned the treasury more than 80 billion euros, but critics said the terms were too generous and the Bank of Italy estimated at the time Italians held undeclared funds abroad worth some 500 billion. There was no obligation to repatriate the funds under the amnesty.

Back then, Italy applied a six percent rate on funds illegally held abroad, compared to a tax rate of between 19 and 34 percent Germany is to apply to undeclared funds held in Switzerland under a deal agreed by the two countries on August10.

Carlomagno of the taxpayers' association said the example coming from Italian politicians was not exactly inspiring.

Berlusconi once famously said he felt "morally authorised" to dodge taxes.

And Tremonti, the architect of last week's austerity budget, was forced to admit in July that he made cash payments of 1,000 euros a week to rent a luxury apartment from a close adviser in Rome, who is now under investigation for corruption.

Tremonti has since said he did nothing illegal although he admitted he was wrong to make cash payments, which are common for large transactions in Italy, including doctors' and tradesmen's bills, as a means of evading income tax.

"We had a deluge of emails from our associates after that, you have no idea. The main message was: "Why am I the only idiot paying taxes in this country?" said Carlomagno.

(Editing by Jon Boyle)