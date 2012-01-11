ROME Italy's taxi drivers will stage a one-day strike this month to protest measures to liberalise services, including cabs, devised by Prime Minister Mario Monti to boost the economy, a union official said on Wednesday.

Monti is trying to boost competition in the services sector and reduce the privileges of dominant companies. The measures are part of new reforms to stimulate growth due to follow the 33 billion euro (27.35 billion pound) austerity plan passed last month.

The main taxi drivers' unions met in the northern Italian city of Bologna and called the nationwide strike for January 23, said the official, who asked not to be named.

In addition to the nationwide strike, Rome taxi drivers plan to block traffic on Saturday on the streets near the Circus Maximus in central Rome.

Monti wants to increase the number of taxi licences, which are often passed down from father to son. In 2007 when the government last tried to do this, cab drivers blocked traffic in Rome for several days until the legislation was withdrawn.

An undersecretary to the prime minister, Antonio Catricala, said this week that the cabinet would pass the liberalisation measures by January 20.

The so-called "Grow Italy" package will also be aimed at creating more competition among fuel and gas distributors, pharmacies, guilds and professions, the postal service, local transport companies and regional train companies.

Italian economic growth has trailed the euro zone average since 1996, when Eurostat began calculating gross domestic product.

(Reporting By Daniele Mari. Writing By Steve Scherer; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)