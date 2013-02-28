The headquarters of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG are pictured in Essen January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

MILAN An Italian appeals court sentenced a former executive with German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) to a reduced term of 10 years in jail on Thursday for manslaughter over a fire that killed seven people, according to court officials.

Harald Espenhahn, who was chief executive of the company's Italian arm, had originally been given a 16-1/2 year jail term for the 2007 fire in the northern Italian city of Turin.

The sentence was cut because appeal court judges in Turin ruled that Espenhahn, who is German, had not been deliberately negligent in cutting back on emergency services at the plant.

Angry relatives of the victims shouted "disgrace" when the reduced sentence was read out and refused to leave the court as a protest at the judgment.

The length of the initial sentence shocked the Italian business community and was seen as setting a tough precedent for future industrial accidents.

"This remains an historic sentence," said prosecutor Raffaele Guariniello.

"What counts is that such long sentences have never been given for workplace accidents," he added.

Five other managers at the plant had their sentences cut to between seven and nine years on Thursday.

The German company said that health and safety was one of its priorities.

"ThyssenKrupp still deeply regrets that such a tragic accident could have occurred at one of its plants. An accident of this nature must never be repeated," it said in a statement.

"It is for the defendants and their lawyers to decide on the next steps and a possible appeal to the Supreme Court," it added.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Frankfurt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)