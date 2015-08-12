Aug. 12 Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 2.809 billion euros (2 billion pounds)in June, narrowing compared with a surplus of 3.332 billion euros in the same month of 2014, data showed on Wednesday.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a June trade surplus of 596 million euros, compared with a surplus of 1.216 billion euros in June 2014, national statistics office ISTAT said.

In June, exports to the rest of the world rose 9.4 percent year-on-year, while imports were up 12.2 percent.

In the first half of the year, Italy posted a global trade surplus of 18.456 billion euros.