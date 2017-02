MILAN Italy's Treasury will hold a second special liquidity auction on Wednesday aimed at providing up to 4.5 billion euros in one-day funds to European and Italian banks, the Bank of Italy said.

The central banks said bids were due by 3 p.m. British time. It added that it would relax the so-called "exclusion rate" at the afternoon tender, a move aimed at making sure that more bids are accepted.

In the first such auction on Wednesday morning, the Treasury assigned 1.98 billion euros, with requests from five bidders totalling a massive 11.45 billion euros.

(Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi)