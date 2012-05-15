MILAN Suspected members of a group linked to Italy's far-left Red Brigades called in court for armed revolution on Tuesday, adding to concern about political violence following the shooting of a senior manager by an anarchist group last week.

"This is the right moment, long live the revolution," said Alfredo Davanzo, one of the alleged members of the New Red Brigades, an offshoot of the violent group that terrorised Italy in the 1970s, at the start of an appeal hearing in Milan.

Neither Davanzo nor the other 11 defendants in the trial are linked to the attack last week on Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of nuclear engineering company Ansaldo Nucleare, who was shot in the leg by two masked men on a motorcycle.

Italy's main tax collection agency Equitalia has also been targeted by letter bombs in recent weeks.

"We don't have to justify anything or defend ourselves for anything, it's a political question" said Vincenzo Sisi, one of Davanzo's co-defendants, in a declaration to the court.

"But looking at the catastrophe of capitalism, there is no other way out than armed struggle."

The original Red Brigades were largely defeated by the early 1980s but a new generation, claiming the inheritance of the movement and dubbed the New Red Brigades, emerged in the 1990s although without anything like the impact of its forerunners.

However Interior Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri has said the threat of a resurgence of violent extremist groups is a serious one and she has called a special meeting of the national security committee on Thursday.

Growing public anger against austerity imposed to combat Italy's financial crisis allied with growing mistrust of the scandal-plagued mainstream political parties has helped fuel fears of a return of violent 1970s-style opposition movements.

An anarchist group called the Informal Anarchist Federation has claimed responsibility for shooting Adinolfi and said it will strike again.

The group, which is not connected to the Marxist-Leninist Red Brigades, has claimed in the past to have sent letter bombs to leaders including Deutsche Bank chief Josef Ackermann and the head of Equitalia, who lost a finger when the bomb went off.

The 12 suspected members of the New Red Brigades are facing a new trial after an appeals court struck down on legal grounds their convictions on terrorism charges including possession of weapons. They had been sentenced to between 4 and 14 years.

(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche)