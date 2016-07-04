ROME The body of an American university student who went missing in Rome three days ago was found in the Tiber River on Monday, and police said they were not ruling out homicide.

Beau Solomon, 19, from Wisconsin, was due to start a study abroad programme at John Cabot University, whose campus is in the central Trastevere district, which is near the river and popular with young people.

The university confirmed Solomon's death in a statement on its web site. It said earlier he had not been seen since about 1 a.m on Friday morning, when he had left a pub in the Italian capital, just hours after arriving in Rome.

Early reports said Solomon had suffered a head wound and his shirt was bloodied. Italian media reports quoted his family as saying his credit card had been used since he disappeared.

Police said his body was taken to a morgue where an autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of death.

