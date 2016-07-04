Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ROME The body of an American university student who went missing in Rome three days ago was found in the Tiber River on Monday, and police said they were not ruling out homicide.
Beau Solomon, 19, from Wisconsin, was due to start a study abroad programme at John Cabot University, whose campus is in the central Trastevere district, which is near the river and popular with young people.
The university confirmed Solomon's death in a statement on its web site. It said earlier he had not been seen since about 1 a.m on Friday morning, when he had left a pub in the Italian capital, just hours after arriving in Rome.
Early reports said Solomon had suffered a head wound and his shirt was bloodied. Italian media reports quoted his family as saying his credit card had been used since he disappeared.
Police said his body was taken to a morgue where an autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of death.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Larry King)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.