A person carry luggage in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 140 cm (55 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Nurses carry a man on a stretcher in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 140 cm (55 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man carries his luggage at the flooded St. Mark square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 140 cm (55 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A local police official patrol at the flooded St. Mark square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 140 cm (55 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 140 cm (55 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man rows a kayak in front of flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tourists walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 140 cm (55 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

VENICE Tourists in Venice put plastic bags over their legs and residents wore rubber boots as water rose to knee-high levels in many parts of the lagoon city on Thursday.

The median level of the Adriatic Sea swelled to about 1.4 metres (1.5 yards) above normal - the highest in nearly two years - sending water from the lagoon into St. Mark's Square and many narrow alleyways.

Wooden catwalks which are usually used to allow pedestrian passage over flooded areas were removed after the water rose above them, rendering them useless.

In some places, it was impossible to distinguish where canals ended and sidewalks began.

Much of Italy has been hit by heavy rain and strong winds over the past week.

