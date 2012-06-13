MILAN Italian police said on Wednesday they had arrested members of an anarchist organisation suspected of carrying out a string of recent attacks, including sending letter bombs to the tax collection agency Equitalia and Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt.

Police in the central Italian city of Perugia ordered more than 40 searches across Italy and arrested 10 people, a statement said.

A recent wave of attacks, which included the shooting and wounding of an Italian nuclear engineering company executive last month, have stoked fears of a return to 1970s-style political violence in crisis-hit Italy.

Police said they had no proof linking the suspects to the attack on Ansaldo Nucleare Chief Executive Roberto Adinolfi in May.

Those arrested include several Italians accused of links to the group which calls itself the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI).

Messages signed by that group were included in a letter bomb sent to Equitalia, which blew off the finger of the agency's director general, and in another one sent to Deutsche Bank's Chief Executive Josef Ackermann, which was intercepted and did not explode.

Police also arrested two men in Switzerland and Germany.

Those held are accused of organising and planting a bomb that partially exploded in a tunnel under Milan's Bocconi University in December 2009, and for the letter bombs sent to Equitalia, Deutsche Bank, and the Greek embassy in Paris in December 2011.

