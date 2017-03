ROME Italy's centre-right on Thursday said it would support a new government by Enrico Letta but only if the prime minister designate agreed to economic priorities, including the abolition of a much-hated tax on primary residences.

Speaking after meeting with Letta, Angelino Alfano, secretary of the People of Freedom party (PDL), said his delegation was satisfied with the talks but more would be needed to discuss outstanding issues.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)