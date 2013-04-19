ROME Italy's centre-right alliance on Friday ruled out backing former prime minister Romano Prodi as president and said the selection meant it would not be possible to reach an agreement on forming a new government.

Prodi, one of centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's oldest political enemies, won unanimous backing from the centre-left Democratic Party when proposed by leader Pier Luigi Bersani earlier on Friday morning.

"Today they have chosen Prodi, and we consider this a break," said Fabrizio Cicchitto, a top politician in Berlusconi's People of Freedom Party.

"This means that the basic conditions do not exist for an agreement on government," he told SkyTG 24 television.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie)