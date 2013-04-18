ROME Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Thursday that his party will draw up a new proposal to try to elect a state president and then present it to the rest of parliament.

The centre-left's first candidate for president, former Senate speaker Franco Marini, failed to win enough votes in the first round of voting after he was rejected by scores of rebels from Bersani's Democratic Party (PD).

"We have to recognise that a new phase has opened," said Bersani in a statement that seemed to indicate he had decided to seek a new candidate.

He said the PD would decide on a new "proposal" at a party meeting and would then present this to the other parties for discussion.

