PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani (2nd L) smiles during the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Pier Luigi Bersani is expected to step down shortly as leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), a senior PD official said on Friday.

"I believe Bersani will resign," said PD executive committee member Matteo Orfini as he entered a meeting of the party's parliamentarians.

On Friday scores of party rebels disobeyed Bersani's instructions to vote for former Prime Minister Romano Prodi in an election for head of state, having also scuppered a different candidate proposed by Bersani on Thursday.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)