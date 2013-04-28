Sikh, told to leave country, shot in Washington state - police
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
ROME The gunman who shot two police officers and a passerby outside the Italian prime minister's office in Rome on Sunday told investigators he had acted out of anger with politicians, one of the prosecutors working on the case said.
"His intention was to strike politicians, deputy Rome prosecutor Pierfilippo Laviani told reporters after the shooting, which took place as the new government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta was being sworn in at the nearby presidential palace.
The shooter, identified by police as 49-year-old Luigi Preiti, an unemployed man from the southern region of Calabria, was arrested immediately.
(Reporting By Antonella Cinelli; writing by James Mackenzie)
ISTANBUL A Syrian air force pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and is being treated at a hospital in the Hatay region, a hospital spokeswoman said on Sunday.
PARIS Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was under growing pressure to quit the race on Saturday as his party leaders brought forward a meeting to discuss the situation and former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.