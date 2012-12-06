Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government won a confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday despite a walkout by former premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right PDL party.
Monti won the vote on economic measures by 127 to 17 votes with 23 abstentions.
The PDL walked out after earlier criticism of Berlusconi by Industry Minister Corrado Passera.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".