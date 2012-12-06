ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government won a confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday despite a walkout by former premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right PDL party.

Monti won the vote on economic measures by 127 to 17 votes with 23 abstentions.

The PDL walked out after earlier criticism of Berlusconi by Industry Minister Corrado Passera.

