ROME Italy's prime minister-designate Enrico Letta said talks with rival parties on forming a government on Thursday had been encouraging but significant differences remained with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party and more meetings were needed.

"I think we'll need many more hours because we're coming from a period of deep mutual opposition and the differences that still remain are very significant," he told reporters after a day of talks that included a two-hour meeting with officials from Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party.

He said he had spoken to Berlusconi for 30 seconds by telephone on Thursday and there were no plans for a meeting on Friday, which he said he would use to "reflect" on the issues raised during Thursday's meetings.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)