ROME A close associate of Italian populist anti-corruption leader Beppe Grillo dismissed a report on Friday linking him to property companies in Costa Rica, saying the firms had made no actual investments.

L'Espresso, a centre-left weekly, said Walter Vezzoli, Grillo's driver and helper, was registered as the administrator of 13 companies in the Central American country, with activities ranging from tourism to property development.

It said the documents revealed an association between Vezzoli, one of Grillo's tight inner circle, and Nadereh Tadjik, the sister of the Genoese comic and blogger's wife Parvin.

The article comes as media scrutiny of Grillo and his 5-Star Movement has stepped up sharply in the wake of their success in last week's election, in which they rode a wave of public anger at privilege and corruption to challenge the centre-left Democratic Party as Italy's biggest political force.

Grillo himself has lashed out at the Italian media, which he accused of attacking his movement like "wolves". He has shunned Italian newspapers and television and limited himself to his own extremely popular blog and interviews with foreign media.

In an interview with the daily Il Fatto Quotidiano that was also posted on Grillo's blog, Vezzoli said he had lived in Costa Rica and had hoped to build a group of ecologically friendly houses but that the project had never got off the ground.

"My dream had been to create 30 houses that would be energy self-sufficient, with purifiers that would recycle rainwater, solar panels, wind energy sails. A dream." he told Il Fatto Quotidiano.

"It's just that I never found the investors so the village was left at the stage of company paperwork," he said.

Accusations of hidden offshore investments have the potential to be particularly damaging to Grillo, whose success is founded on his ferocious attacks on corrupt politicians and a privileged and out-of-touch elite.

With 163 seats in the lower house and Senate, the 5-Star Movement is now placed to play a decisive part in the formation of the next government although it has ruled out supporting either of the other two main blocs in parliament.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Michael Roddy)