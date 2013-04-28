ROME Gunshots were fired in front of the Italian prime minister's office in Rome on Sunday as the new government of Enrico Letta was being sworn in at the president's palace around a kilometre away, RAI state television reported.

It said there were injuries and quoted a witness who said that she had heard at least eight shots fired.

(The story corrects to Sunday from Saturday)

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Mark Heinrich)