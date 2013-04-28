ROME The shooting outside the Italian prime minister's office in Rome as a new government was being sworn in on Sunday appeared to be an isolated incident, newly installed Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said.

"An initial examination of the incident suggests that this can be considered as an isolated act," Alfano told reporters, adding that further checks were being carried out.

He said there was no cause for concern about the overall security situation in Italy but added that protective measures had been stepped up at potential targets.

An unemployed man in his 40s was arrested following the shooting in which two police officers and a passerby were injured.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)