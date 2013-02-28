U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) talks with Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Maria Terzi Di Sant'Agata as he arrives at Villa Madama in Rome February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed confidence on Thursday that Italy would get through the messy aftermath of this week's election, which left no party with a majority and fuelled fears of renewed market instability.

"I am really personally very confident about Italy's ability and desire to work through the complicated, obviously, returns and results," Kerry told reporters during a visit to Rome.

