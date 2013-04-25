ROME Italy's regionalist Northern League party ruled out on Thursday joining the government that centre-left politician Enrico Letta is seeking to form but left it open on whether it would cooperate on some points.

"We won't enter the government," Northern League leader Roberto Maroni told reporters after meeting Letta. "We'll wait for what the prime minister designate has to say but I think I can say we'll be in opposition," he said.

He said the League's priorities were strengthening the autonomy of the rich industrial north and keeping a larger slice of tax revenues but it was ready to work together with the government in Rome where their goals overlapped.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)