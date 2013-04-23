ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to announce his decision on a new premier on Wednesday, centre-left official Enrico Letta said.

Letta, the outgoing deputy leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), spoke after Napolitano completed a rapid round of consultations with political parties on Tuesday following his unprecedented re-election last weekend.

Napolitano is rushing to end a two-month crisis since elections in February and both the centre-left and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right said after their talks with him that they would back a broad-based government.

(Reporting by Barry Moody, editing by James Mackenzie)