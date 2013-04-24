ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said he would meet with Enrico Letta, deputy leader of the Democratic Party (PD), at 1130 BST, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Though no details were given, Napolitano is expected to ask Letta to form a government supported by the PD, Silvio Berlusconi's People of Liberty party, and Mario Monti's Civic Choice group.

