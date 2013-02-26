ROME An ally of Silvio Berlusconi is leading in the vote for the Lombardy regional government, a key race that could have a major impact on national politics, according to an opinion poll published by RAI television.

The poll points to a win for Northern League leader Roberto Maroni that could reinforce the coalition between Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party and the pro-devolution League.

The RAI poll gave Maroni 43.3 percent of the vote, putting him almost 8 percentage points ahead of the nearest rival.

Counting in the regional poll began on Tuesday and a result is not expected until later in the afternoon.

