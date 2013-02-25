Italy's Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani (R) gestures as he makes a speech during a political rally in Rome, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME Italy's centre-left coalition holds a slim lead over former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right bloc in the election for the lower house of parliament, three TV projections indicated on Monday.

A Mediaset projection showed the centre-left group led by Pier Luigi Bersani winning 29.6 percent in the lower house, the centre-right on 28.2 percent, with the 5-Star Movement on 26 percent and Mario Monti's centrist bloc on 10.8 percent.

A Sky Italia forecast had the centre-left on 30.9 percent, followed by the centre-right on 27.7 percent, Beppe Grillo's movement on 25.6 percent and Monti's centrists on 10.4 percent.

In a third projection, TV channel La7 showed the centre-left on 29.2 percent, the centre-right on 28.3 percent, the 5-Star Movement on 26.4 percent and Monti's bloc on 10.9 percent.

The coalition or party that wins the most votes in the lower house gains an automatic majority of 340 of 630 seats, but any government must also command a majority in the Senate, a race that is decided by region.

Projections indicate that the centre-right is leading in the Senate but that no coalition will have enough seats to be able to form a majority in the upper house.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie)