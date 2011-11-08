MILAN Italy will need reform whether the government of Silvio Berlusconi remains or not, the head of Italy's employers association Confindustria Emma Marcegaglia said on Tuesday.

Marcegaglia made her remarks at the inauguration of a two-wheel show.

Italy has the third biggest economy in the euro zone and its debt worries are a huge threat in the wider crisis facing the bloc's single currency.

