Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti attends a news conference at the end of the second session of a two-day European Union leaders summit in Brussels October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ROME Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday that the country's European Union partners should not worry about Italy's upcoming parliamentary elections because the next government will respect previous commitments.

Monti, who took over for Silvio Berlusconi in November as the country neared a Greek-style debt crisis, last month said that he would be willing to serve again as prime minister after the vote should the result be unclear.

The election is expected to be held in April.

"I thank everyone for the attention, which is sometimes even devoted to me personally with 2013 in mind, but please relax," Monti said, during a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, adding the final words in English.

