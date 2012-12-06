Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti looks up before a meeting with Lebanon's Prime minister Najib Mikati at Chigi Palace in Rome December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he was waiting to hear President Giorgio Napoliotano's view on the political situation following the centre-right PDL party's withdrawal of support for his government in two parliamentary confidence votes.

"I am in contact with the president and I am waiting for his evaluation," Monti told a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

He said he expected to hear Napolitano's assessment after a meeting between the President and the secretary of the centre-right PDL party Angelino Alfano on Friday morning.

Napolitano has the power to call early elections if he judges the government to no longer have a ruling majority.

