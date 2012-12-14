Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti again avoided commenting on his political future on Friday after growing calls for him to stand as a candidate in next year's election.
"I do not think it is either possible or appropriate at the moment for me to enter into this subject, which concerns Italian voters and their choices," Monti told a news conference in Brussels where he was attending a European Union summit.
(Writing By James Mackenzie)
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
PARIS French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said he was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe.