ROME President Giorgio Napolitano said he would announce on Friday his decision on the next steps towards forming a new Italian government.

Napolitano made a brief announcement to reporters at his Quirinale palace on Thursday evening, after completing two days of consultations with political parties on how to end a deep impasse following inconclusive elections in February.

"I need to review my ideas on what decision to take. Tomorrow I will announce and explain them," Napolitano said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Barry Moody)