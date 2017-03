Italian President Giorgio Napolitano speaks during a meeting with the ''wise men'' at the Quirinale palace in Rome in this picture provided by the Italian Presidency Press Office April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Italian Presidency Press Office/Handout

ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano agreed on Saturday to appeals from parties for him to remain in office, and will be a candidate in a parliamentary vote later in the day.

"I feel obliged to offer my availability as requested," the 87-year old Napolitano said in a statement. "I cannot shun my responsibility towards the nation."

Napolitano will have to win 504 votes out of 1,007 electors to be confirmed in a second term. Parliament votes for the sixth time for president later on Saturday, after five failed attempts.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)