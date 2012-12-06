Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ROME Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's party indicated on Thursday it would not vote against economic reforms by the technocrat government of Prime Minister Mario Monti, despite walking out of a confidence vote.
Fabrizio Cicchitto, People of Freedom (PDL) party leader in the chamber of deputies, said the party would continue to act responsibly.
"We will do our duty to the utmost to...allow the chamber to operate," he said.
The PDL earlier walked out of a confidence vote in the Senate and said it would abstain in a similar vote later in the chamber of deputies, raising the risk that the Monti government could fall.

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".