German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ROME Italy's Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta said on Wednesday he would begin talks to form an administration on Thursday but said support from other parties was needed and the government would not be formed "at all costs".
Immediately after President Giorgio Napolitano gave him a mandate to form a government at the Quirinale Palace, Letta said he would focus on jobs and helping small business as well as much-needed institutional reforms.
He said the European Union had focused too heavily on austerity policies and more needed to be done to promote economic growth.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian militias said on Thursday they have enough forces to capture the city of Raqqa from Islamic State with support from the U.S.-led coalition, underlining their opposition to any Turkish role in the attack.