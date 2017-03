Italian President Giorgio Napolitano gestures as he leaves after a media conference at the Quirinale palace in Rome, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME Italy's parliament will begin voting to select a new president to replace Giorgio Napolitano on April 18, a statement from lower house speaker Laura Boldrini said on Wednesday.

Napolitano, whose seven-year term ends in mid-May, has been struggling to break a political deadlock since last month's election left no one with a workable majority, making it likely that the next president will inherit the impasse.

The president is elected by a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament together with representatives from Italy's regions.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)