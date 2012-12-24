ROME Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has unveiled a reform programme aimed at boosting Italy's stagnant economy and said he may seek a second term if a credible political force backs his agenda and asks him to lead it.

The programme is intended to continue the reforms he started when his technocrat government was appointed just over a year ago to save Italy from financial crisis.

Here are some of the main points of the 25-page programme, which is online at www.agenda-monti.it/

EUROPE:

Italy must push for growth policies based on sound public finances, develop a more integrated and dynamic single market, and try to get European Union member states to share more financial risks between them.

In return, Italy must respect its own budget commitments and follow the guidelines agreed with European partners as the basis for its own economic policies.

PUBLIC FINANCE:

Growth is only possible on the basis of sound public finances. From 2015, the aim should be to reduce public debt by 5 percent a year to bring debt down to 60 percent of gross domestic product from over 126 percent at present. A constitutional balanced budget amendment should be respected and the sale of state assets continued.

TAX AND SPENDING:

The overall tax level should be reduced, the burden of which should be shifted from jobs and companies to large fortunes and consumption which does not hurt the middle classes and the poor.

Waste should be cut and public spending better targeted with permanent oversight to improve the efficiency of public administration. There should be zero tolerance for tax evasion.

LABOUR MARKETS:

Labour market rules should be simplified and the so-called "dual system" that divides workers with secure long-term contracts from those on part-time or short-term contracts with few rights broken down.

There should be more wage bargaining at individual company level, with more emphasis on productivity deals.

Tax measures to get more women and young people into workforce should be enacted as well as measures to keep people over 55 years of age in work.

JUSTICE:

Rules on corporate fraud should be beefed up and anti-corruption and money laundering legislation extended. The statute of limitations should be extended in some cases to make it easier for courts to fight serious crime. Tougher rules on conflict of interests are needed.

INSTITUTIONAL REFORM:

The much-criticised electoral law that does not allow the electorate to vote for individual members of parliament should be overhauled, the number of parliamentarians cut, the influence of lobby groups reduced, and state funding of political parties cut.

INDUSTRY, INVESTMENT

More should be done to attract foreign direct investment with the aim of matching the European average level, companies helped to gain access to credit, and a new industrial restructuring fund created.

LIBERALISATION

Protected industries should be opened up to more competition.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Osborn)