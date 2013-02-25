ROME The centre-right coalition led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was leading in the race for the Italian Senate, according to updated projections from television stations after vote counting began on Monday.

Polls from La 7, SkyTG24 and state television RAI put the coalition between Berlusconi's People of Freedom party and the pro-devolution Northern League ahead in the overall national vote count.

The projections from La 7 also put the coalition ahead in the key regions of Lombardy, Sicily and Campania.

The upper house is elected on a region-by-region basis, meaning the result will be decided by individual results rather than an overall national vote.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones and Naomi O'Leary)