ROME New Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday his government would stop the scheduled June instalment of a hated property tax and would weigh a wider reform of the levy.

Speaking ahead of the first of two confidence votes later on Monday, Letta also said his government would stop an increase in value added tax already foreseen for July, and that payroll taxes for companies that hire the young and unemployed should be reduced.

Repeal of the housing tax is a major demand of Letta's coalition partners in Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right group.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody)