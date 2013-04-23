German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
ROME Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right indicated on Tuesday that it would consider backing the young centre-left mayor of Florence Matteo Renzi as Italian prime minister after his name was suggested by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).
Renzi, 38, who opinion polls indicate as the country's most popular politician, was not even considered in the frame of possible candidates until late on Monday when he was proposed by PD executive member Matteo Orfini.
"The People of Freedom (PDL) is not in principle against the candidacy of Renzi," a parliamentary source frfromonm Berlusconi's party told Reuters.
Delegations from the PDL and the PD will meet separately with President Giorgio Napolitano on Tuesday to make their proposals for who should lead the country following February's inconclusive election.
It remains to be seen if Napolitano, who was widely expected to appoint former prime minister Giulio Amato, will heed their advice.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; writing by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.