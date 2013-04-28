Sikh, told to leave country, shot in Washington state - police
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
ROME The shooting outside the Italian prime minister's office on Sunday could not be described as terrorism although the bitter political climate of the past few months has increased tensions, the mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno said.
"It's not an act of terrorism but certainly the climate of the past few months has not helped," Alemanno told reporters.
A man was arrested after the shooting in which two police officers and a passerby were wounded just as the new government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta was being sworn in at the presidential palace around a kilometre (mile) away.
(Reporting By Roberto Landucci; writing by James Mackenzie)
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
ISTANBUL A Syrian air force pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and is being treated at a hospital in the Hatay region, a hospital spokeswoman said on Sunday.
PARIS Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was under growing pressure to quit the race on Saturday as his party leaders brought forward a meeting to discuss the situation and former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.