Italy's newly re-elected president Giorgio Napolitano inspects a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Quirinale palace in Rome, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano will start a "rapid" series of meetings on Tuesday to seek the formation of a government to end the country's two-month political deadlock, his office said on Monday.

Napolitano, who was sworn in for a second term earlier in the day, will meet the speakers of the two houses of parliament and party representatives to verify whether positions have changed since previous consultations.

Italy has not been able to form a government since the February national election left no single group with a working majority in parliament.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)